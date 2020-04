KOTA KINABALU: Six individuals who were reported missing yesterday after they went to gather molluscs (also known as ‘lokan’ or clams among locals) in a mangrove forest near Kampung Bukit Payung in Tuaran but did not return home, were found safe this morning.

The six comprised five males and one female, aged between 16 and 60 years.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said three of the individuals had managed to find their way out of the forest at about 9.23am and were spotted by residents in the area, while the remaining three people were found some 200m away at about 9.29am.

In response to an alert sent out at 8pm last night, the department had mounted a search and rescue operation comprising 20 team members and a sniffer dog, who were aided by personnel from the police, army and Civil Defence Force.

“All six people were found to be in a good condition,” said the department in a statement, explaining that they had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama