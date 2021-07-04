Six-month exemption for rental of canteen, premises in govt schools - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has granted an exemption for rental of canteen and premises or space at schools under its administration for a period of six months from July.

In a statement today, MOE said the premises or space included book shops, cooperatives, launderettes, vending machines in which their operations have been affected due to the implementation of Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

An automatic contract extension would also be given to those renting canteens and premises or space at schools under the MOE for a period of one year upon expiry of the original contract.

MOE has also agreed to extend the contracts of the contractors involved in the supply of cooked food (BMB) programme by taking into account the period in which their services have been affected.

“For Building and Area Cleanliness (KBK) services, payment to the contractors will be made in full as stated in the contract. As such, the issue of contractors having to cut their employees’ salary should not arise.

“It is hoped that the initiative can help ease the financial burden of service providers at institutions under the MOE, as well as employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The education sector will only be reopened in stages in Phase Three of PPN which is expected to be implemented in September.- Bernama