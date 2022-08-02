Six-month-old baby dies after being flung out of vehicle

JOHOR BAHRU: A six-month-old baby girl was killed after being flung out of a vehicle which skidded and overturned at the KM161.1 stretch of the North-South Expressway in Tangkak last night.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the baby died on the spot due to head injuries in the 8.30 pm incident.

The vehicle was heading towards Bukit Gambir from the Tangkak Town.

Mohd Fadhil said the baby was in a Perodua Alza, driven by her 28-year-old father who lost control of the vehicle before it skidded onto the road shoulder and turned turtle.

Due to the impact of the crash, the driver and his five other passengers, including his wife, aged 28, sustained minor injuries, he said in a statement today.

The baby’s body was taken to the Tangkak Hospital for post-mortem and all the other victims were also being treated at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama