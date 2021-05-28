Six-month-old baby dies after found unconscious at nursery

GEORGE TOWN: A six-month-old baby boy died yesterday while under the care of a nursery in Bukit Gedung, Bayan Baru near here.

Barat Daya Police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said in a statement today that they received a report on the incident from a doctor at the Bayan Baru Health Clinic at 10.43am.

According to the report, he said the baby was brought to the clinic in an unconscious state by a 65-year-old woman who was the operator of the nursery but the doctor confirmed he had died.

He said the baby was found unconscious by a 20-year-old staff, who had earlier left the victim for half an hour to go to the toilet, after putting him to sleep at about 8am.

“The post-mortem indicated the cause of death as ‘intracranial haemorrhage consistent with recent fall’ without foul play,“ he said.

He said the case is under investigation, and they have classified it as sudden death. — Bernama