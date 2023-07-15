Six-month-old baby girl dies after alleged abuse by babysitter

IPOH: A six-month-old baby girl suspected of being abused by her babysitter in Taman Tawas Indah, died at the Intensive Care Pediatric Unit of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan, in a statement this evening, said the baby was unconscious when brought to the hospital in an ambulance by the babysitter on July 12 and was in a coma for two days.

He said doctors suspected the baby had been abused after discovering bruises on her body and today’s post mortem results showed the cause of death as being blunt force trauma to the head.

Police have remanded the babysitter, a local woman, for four days starting Thursday under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Based on our investigations, the babysitter had been looking after the baby since March as both parents were working in Australia,” he said. - Bernama