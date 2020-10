KUALA LUMPUR: Six more Malaysian tabligh members arrived home from New Delhi, India today via Air India Express flight, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 3.02 pm.

“There are another 13 Malaysian tabligh members who are still in India and they are currently awaiting permission to return to Malaysia or undergoing legal procedures in Bihar.

“Malaysian representatives in India, will continue to coordinate efforts and cooperate with local authorities to bring them home,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarudin said so far, the Foreign Ministry has brought back 176 of the 189 Malaysian tabligh members from India.

He said prior to this, 170 tabligh members were brought home through several Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions - on July 18, 22, and 29; Aug 26; Sept 9, 14, and 18; and Oct 23 respectively.

Kamarudin said all the tabligh members who returned are required to undergo 14-day quarantine at the quarantine station.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all government agencies involved, especially the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Health for their cooperation and commitment in achieving the success of the mission to bring home the Malaysian tabligh members in India.

“The Malaysian government also thanked the Indian Government for assisting us to bring the tabligh members home,” he said. -Bernama