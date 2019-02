PUTRAJAYA: Another six Umno MPs have left the party to join Parti Bumiputra Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

They are Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (who is also a former minister), Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latif Ahmad, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh, Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid and Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz.

They joined three others, Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed who crossed over in October, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who joined a month later and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who crossed over in December.

Apart from Rosol, all the new PPBM members were present to receive their appointment letters from party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Mahathir said the MPs were accepted as ordinary members and would not be given any positions in the party, adding that PPBM will not protect them if they were charged for offences committed while they were in Umno.

“We will only use them for special tasks, to get fresh ideas from them and allow them to campaign for PPBM and Pakatan Harapan in elections,“ Mahathir told a press conference.

With the entry of the seven, PPBM now has 22 representatives in the Dewan Rakyat, up from 13 that they won in the May 9 polls.

On concerns that the new members might leave PPBM for another party, Mahathir said the political landscape was a mobile one and changes could often take place.

“I am now sitting on the same side as leaders I once attacked and mocked, but politicians are sometimes forced to jump ship according to circumstances.”

“If you are tied to only one leader or party and stay with them even if they rob the people, then you are not a politician but one who only cares for yourself.

“I was previously in Umno, and I left to join DAP, PKR and Amanah. But if they are no longer loyal to the country, I will also move to other parties. We are mobile, we are not fixed,“ he added.