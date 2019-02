PUTRAJAYA: Six Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations have been identified as crime hotspots, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the six stations are at Taman Mutiara Cheras, Batu 11 Cheras, Bukit Bintang, Maluri, Kajang and Taman Pertama, Cheras.

He added that a special task force has been created for these six stations to improve security for the passengers following an incident on Feb 14 in Taman Mutiara Cheras involving a woman.

“The special force will comprise 1,300 auxiliary police who will patrol the stations in plain clothes.

“We will also ensure that if MRT users need to be escorted to the parking areas, they can ask the help of the auxiliary police,“ he said in a press conference held at his ministry here today.

In the incident, a 48-year-old woman was injured after she was beaten by a man who robbed her in a lift at the Taman Mutiara Cheras MRT station. The suspect escaped with her purse which contained her identity card, bank ATM card and RM400 in cash.

Loke said the incident was discussed in the Cabinet meeting today when Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail asked that security be beefed up at all MRT stations and bus stands.

He said Prasarana will also improve the lighting and closed circuit television systems at all the MRT stations and their surrounding areas to regain the confidence of women passengers.

“There will be more frequent patrols at the stations, especially at the hotspots. We will continue working with the enforcement authorities and police to improve security to fight crime,“ he said. — Bernama