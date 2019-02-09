Six Myanmar workers detained to assist cops in alleged murder of countryman

PORT DICKSON: Six restaurant workers have been detained to assist in investigations into the murder of a Myanmar man at a shophouse in Lukut, here early this morning.

Port Dickson District Police Chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, said the suspects also from Myanmar, were in their twenties and were detained at around 4.30am. They were believed to be trying to escape at the time.

“At 2.30am today, the Lukut Police Station received a call saying there was a fight involving foreigners on the second floor, near the Hong Leong Bank in Lukut.

“Investigations on the first floor of the shophouse showed that there had been a struggle in one of the rooms, and a man was found lying on the floor near the main door with only his pants on. There were wounds on the left side of his abdomen believed to be as a result of stabbing.

“The unidentified victim known only as Alliang was also in his twenties,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Aidi Sham said further investigations at the scene revealed that a 33.5cm knife used for cutting meat that had blood stains on it, was found on a table in the kitchen.

“There were some items left as evidence at the scene which were seized, among them, clothings and what is believed to be empty liquor cans. We called in the K9 tracker dog unit.

“At 4.30am, a suspect was arrested at Kampung Kuala Lukut, about 1km away from the scene and we then tracked down five more suspects in the vicinity.”

Aidi Sham said that based on their interrogation so far, the incident was because of an issue that started in their hometown.

“The issue caused the fight which then led to the murder. We also believe they were drunk from the liquor cans found at the scene,“ he said.

He said only one of the suspects had a UNHCR card, while the others had the Alliance of Chin Refugee documents. They have all been remanded for seven days from today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama