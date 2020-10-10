PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has identified six new Covid-19 clusters today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said out of the six, four were detected in Selangor and one each in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the four clusters in Selangor were the Bah Manggis cluster, Utama cluster, Tasik cluster and Simera cluster while in Sabah it is the Highway cluster and Putra cluster in Sarawak.

Noor Hisham added that the Bah Manggis cluster involves Tawau, Sabah and Kuala Langat, Selangor.

“The index case tested positive on Oct 5 and is presently receiving treatment at Tawau hospital in Sabah.

However an additional seven positive cases were reported today and this brings it to a total of eight confirmed cases,“ he said.

For the Utama cluster, he said it has been identified in Gombak and Petaling districts in Selangor and the index case was sent to Sungai Buloh hospital and through close contact screening, MoH found another nine new cases.

“To date a total of 10 positive cases have been reported and another 89 are waiting for results,“ he said.

The Tasik cluster involves Miri, Sarawak and the Petaling, Hulu Langat and Klang districts where Noor Hisham said the index case tested positive on Oct 3 and was sent to Miri hospital.

However nine more cases were detected through close contact screening and to date 10 positive cases have been recorded under this cluster.

Meanwhile, the Simera cluster involves Besut in Terengganu, Kuantan in Pahang, Petaling, Klang and Hulu Langat districts in Selangor where the index case tested positive on Oct 6 and another seven more Covid-19 cases were detected.

“To date a total of eight cases have been reported under this cluster while another 30 are pending results,“ he said.

As for Putra cluster in Sarawak, it was detected in Bintulu and the index case tested positive on Oct 8.

MoH then identified another four more positive cases while 50 are waiting for results.

He said to date a total of five confirmed cases are under the Putra cluster.

The Highway cluster is from Kota Belud in Sabah and the index case tested positive on Oct 3 and another 22 positive cases emerged through close contact screening.

To date a total of 23 cases have been detected under this cluster.