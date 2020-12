PETALING JAYA: Six new clusters have been detected in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Johor, the Health Ministry reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in today’s live press conference that the clusters were known as Tapak Bina Lebuh cluster (Selangor), Sugud cluster (Sabah), Tapak Bina Jalan Tengah cluster (Kuala Lumpur), Persiaran Heights cluster (Negri Sembilan), Tembok Gajah cluster and Utama Rini cluster (Johor).

A total of 285 individuals were screened from the Tapak Bina Lebuh cluster with 20 positive cases while in the Sugud cluster 163 individuals had undergone screening with 26 positive cases reported.

A total 245 of individuals were screened from the Tapak Bina Jalan Tengah cluster with 11 positive cases while the Persiaran Heights cluster in Negri Sembilan saw 60 individuals being screened with 21 found to be positive cases.

The Tembok Gajah recorded a total of 52 individuals who had undergone screening with 13 positive cases while the Utama Rini cluster recorded 100 individuals being screened with 22 positive cases.