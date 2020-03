PETALING JAYA: Another six new Covid-19 cases related to patient 26 have been identified, bringing the number of cases in the country to 99.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all the patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.

“The ministry is still carrying out contact tracing to determine the source of the infection,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said of the 99 cases, 18 cases were detected from Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) 79’s close contact cases and two from the Humanitarian Mission. He said two cases required breathing aid.

Malaysia now has the second highest number of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia while Singapore has the highest with 138 reported cases.

Noor Hisham said from the second wave of patients, only five were PUI and had travelled abroad.

He said the rest of the patients were close contacts who had links with one another.

“The Ministry is also tracing local sporadic cases among patients with influenza-like-illnesses and severe acute respiratory infection who may not have any recent history of travelling abroad or any contact with infected Covid-19 patients.

“We have collected 567 samples up until March 8, and none of them tested positive for the Covid-19.”

Noor Hisham said 24 people have recovered from the disease so far, following the recovery of case 41.