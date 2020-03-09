Six new senators to be sworn in tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Six new senators will be sworn in at the Dewan Negara at 10am tomorrow following their appointment as ministers or deputy ministers in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s Cabinet today.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran in a statement said their swearing-in is in accordance to Provision 4(3), Standing Orders of the Dewan Negara.

They are Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who was appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), and CEO and executive director of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (Minister of Finance).

The others are MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (Deputy Education Minister I); MCA vice president Datuk Lim Ban Hong (Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister); Barisan Nasional executive secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (Deputy Environment Minister); and ARMADA International Relations Bureau chairman Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Deputy Youth and Sports Minister).

“These appointments have received the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as per paragraph (b), Clause (1), Article 45 of the Federal Constitution,” said Vigneswaran. - Bernama