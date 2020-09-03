Six out of 10 M’sians agree that high prices drive the tobacco black market

PETALING JAYA: British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Bhd (BAT Malaysia) today unveiled the results of its second nationwide survey, conducted as part of the Company’s Stop The Black Market campaign.

Among the key findings of the survey include:

• 67% of Malaysians believe the black market, of which illegal tobacco is a significant component, is at a crisis levels, severely impacting Malaysia’s economy;

• 66% believe the government needs to urgently recover the RM5 billion lost to the tobacco black market annually;

• a strong majority of Malaysians (64%) believe that the high price of goods, including cigarettes, is a key factor driving people to the black market;

• three quarters of all respondents (75%) support the Malaysian Government in introducing measures to stop the black market in the 2021 Budget; and

• eight out of 10 (79%) Malaysians agree that more enforcement is required, in terms of increasing border security and better monitoring of products imported and exported.

“From the survey results and feedback, we have received, Malaysians are calling for urgent action to reduce the price of some goods, to help stop the black market,” BAT Malaysia Managing Director Jonathan Reed said today.

“This likely comes from concerns they have on job security and income stability amidst the on-going Covid-19 crisis.

“Any efforts made by the government to plug the leakage, and take back lost revenue in the upcoming 2021 Budget, would be supported by Malaysians.

“This can only be achieved through a comprehensive approach, with the Government using all the tools at its disposal,” Reed added.

The nationwide survey was commissioned by BAT Malaysia in August 2020, consisting of an online survey of around 2,000 Malaysian adults.

For more information on British American Tobacco Malaysia’s Stop the Black Market, please visit https://stoptheblackmarket.com.my or https://www.facebook.com/stoptheblackmarket.