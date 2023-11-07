Six Perak police personnel arrested at entertainment outlet

IPOH: Six Perak police personnel were arrested in a raid on an entertainment outlet in Taman Bercham Jaya here last Saturday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed the arrests when contacted by Bernama here today, but did not go into further detail as it was still under investigation by the state police and the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

Media outlets had reported that the six police personnel were found to be in the company of an Indonesian woman during the 11.30 pm raid, with one of them testing positive for alcohol and another for drugs.

Meanwhile, Perak Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim said when contacted that one of the police arrested is suspected to have committed an offence of consuming intoxicating drinks.

“The department was asked to join the operation that began at 9 pm and ended at 4 am to conduct inspections,” he said, adding that the department would investigate under Section 59 of the Perak Crimes (Syariah) Enactment 1992. - Bernama