Six police reports lodged against Kak Long 7E so far

KUALA TERENGGANU: Six police reports have so far been lodged nationwide against Facebook account owner Wan Nor Baizura, or who is more popularly known as Kak Long 7E.

This is following allegations of her insulting and belittling persons with disabilities (PwD) by uploading a video mimicking their facial expressions on her social site.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix) said one report each was lodged in Terengganu, Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Johor while two were lodged in Selangor.

He said they have handed over the case to the Selangor police as an investigation paper had been opened there.

“Although we have received a report related to this case, we do not want any duplication in investigations... we will cooperate if required,” he said after a meeting with the state Women Police Management Development Committee (JPPPW) here today.

At the meeting, Rohaimi also presented donations to 10 women police officers and personnel suffering from chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, he said nine disciplinary cases involving women police officers and personnel were recorded in the state last year.

“One of them involved a narcotics case while the other eight were for misconduct,“ he said. — Bernama