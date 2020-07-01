Six ‘Satay’ gang members detained

SUNGAI BULOH: Police have arrested six members of the ‘Satay’ gang, who were involved in rampant theft of motorcycles and in drug trafficking around here.

Sungai Buloh police chief, Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said all six men, aged between 22 and 49 years, were detained through ‘Op Lejang Khas’ conducted from June 16 to 29, around the district.

She said in the operation, among the items seized by police were 28 packets of heroin, 12 packets of shabu and devices used to steal motorcycles.

“Following interrogation, the suspects took police to a lake in Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang where they had dumped the frames of the stolen motorcycles. Police found 13 frames of Yamaha RXZ and Honda EX5 motorcycles,” she said at a news conference, here today.

Shufa’aton said the gang was believed to be involved in rampant motorcycle thefts since last year and mainly targeted Yamaha 135LC and Honda EX5 type of motorcycles.

She said the stolen motorcycles would then be cannibalised and only certain components taken away to be sold, while the frames would be thrown into a river of lake.

All the suspects are being remanded for five days until this coming Friday and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama