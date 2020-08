MALACCA: About six pupils of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Cina, Malim, here suffered slight injuries when they were believed to have been hit by a collapsed roof of the three-storey building blown off by strong wings at 10.17am today.

According to a spokesman of the Malacca Fire and Rescue Department, 22 other pupils also suffered trauma due to the incident.

“The six pupils who have been sent to the Melaka Hospital incurred slight injuries in the head and 22 other pupils who suffered trauma have been sent to Dewan Lim Kok Wah Tan Geok Poi in the school,” he told reporters here today.

Also present at the scene was Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

A Bernama look at the location found vehicles belonging to the Fire Department, police, and more than 10 ambulances in the school compound.

To date, the authorities have yet to determine the actual number of victims and affected area.

The situation in the school is now calm and under control after parents arrived to take their children home. - Bernama