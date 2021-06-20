Six senior citizens in Lenggong vaccinated at home

IPOH: Six senior citizens including a bedridden patient received their vaccine shots at their respective homes via the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme in Lenggong, near here, yesterday.

The Perak Health Department, through a statement on its official Facebook, said all the senior citizens who live in Kampung Chepor, Kampung Lubuk Kawah and Kampung Banggol Belimbing, received the vaccine through house-to-house visits.

“The mobile vaccination team was led by a medical officer, two nurses and an assistant medical officer.

“The team also observed the senior citizens for 15 to 30 minutes after they have been vaccinated,” the statement read, adding that the event was also a pre-launch of the state-level vaccination for bedridden people (phase 2) which would also be participated by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

