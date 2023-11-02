Six shops in Kampung Gajah damaged in fire

IPOH: Six shops in Jalan Ulu Dedap, Taman Malinja, Kampung Gajah were damaged in a fire last night.

However, no casualties were reported.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said an emergency call was received at 8.55 before firemen from the Kampung Gajah, Teluk Intan and Tapah fire and rescue stations, assisted by the Volunteer Fire Brigade from Teluk Intan, Ayer Tawar and Pantai Remis were rushed to the scene.

“The fire caused 60 to 90 per cent damage to three retail stores and a hardware shop, while another furniture store was 10 per cent burnt,” he said in a statement today.

Firemen managed to completely extinguish the fire and the operation led by Senior Fire Officer II Rahman Peie ended at 3.27 am. - Bernama