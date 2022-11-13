Six states hit by floods, number of evacuees up in 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Six states namely Penang, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Kelantan have been hit by floods as at noon today, affecting 10 districts, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

In a statement, the agency said the number of flood victims increased from 1,359 to 2,388 in 24 hours, and they are currently taking shelter in 25 relief centres (PPS).

“A significant increase in victims was recorded in Pasir Mas district in Kelantan, while most other PPS in the other states showed a declining trend and no change,“ the statement said.

NADMA said eight new PPS were opened, three each in Johor and Kelantan and one each in Penang and Perak, while seven PPSs were closed yesterday and today, namely all five PPSs in Kedah and one each in Perak and Selangor by noon yesterday.

Meanwhile, it said the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) issued a warning of possible flash floods for several areas in Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, Perak, Kedah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang at 3 pm today.

It said the water of three rivers, namely Long Jegan in Miri, Sarawak; Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas, Kelantan; and Sungai Melaka in Batu Hampar, Melaka; was at the danger level.

Eight rivers were reported at the warning level, namely Long Teru and Marudi in Miri, Sarawak; Sungai Sertim in Jambatan Padang Gudang in Bera, Pahang; Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor; Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam, Kulai, Sungai Lenik in Segamat; and Parit Kelilingun Kampung Pasir, Johor Bahru; and Sungai Linggi in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

NADMA advised residents, especially those in areas expected to be flooded, to remain vigilant.

They can also obtain information and warnings through http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, or via the Facebook page ‘PubliclnfoBanjir’ and Twitter handle @JPSInfoBanjir. - Bernama