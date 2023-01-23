Six states issued with 24-hour flash flood warning

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Selangor are at risk of being hit by flash floods within 24 hours if there is heavy rain or significant thunderstorm, according to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

The PRABN notice, which was issued at 5 pm today, said the areas at risk in Johor are Tangkak around Grisek; Batu Pahat (Sungai Punggor, Minyak Beku, Simpang Kanan, Bandar Penggaram, Peserai, Sri Gading, Tanjung Sembrong and Simpang Kiri); Kota Tinggi (Johor Lama, Penggerang, Kota Tinggi and Ulu Sungai Johor).

Other districts and surrounding areas also at risk are Muar (Ayer Baloi, Sri Menanti, Ayer Hitam, Mukim Bandar, Jalan Bakri, Bandar Maharani and Bandar Panchor); Pontian (Rimba Terjun, Ayer Masin, Pontian, Ayer Baloi, Api-Api, Benut and Sungai Pinggan); and Kluang (Ulu Benut, Rengam and Machap).

In Pahang, the three hotspots are the districts of Bera around Bera and Triang; Maran (Chenor and Kertau); and Termeloh (Perak, Bandar Temerloh, Bangau, Sanggang, Lipat Kajang and Jenderak); while in Melaka the district at risk is Melaka Tengah (Umbai and Telok Mas).

Meanwhile, in Perak, the district expected to be hit is Perak Tengah (Pasir Salak) while in Negeri Sembilan, the district likely to be affected is Port Dickson in Mukim Si Rusa, Pekan Lukut, Pekan Jemima and Mukim Jimah

In Selangor, the alert is issued for Klang (Pekan Pandamaran, Klang, Bandar Klang, Kapar and Pekan Kapar); Petaling (Damansara, Pekan Hicom, Pekan Batu Tiga, Bandar Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh); Kuala Langat (Kelanang, Tanjong Duabelas, Bandar, Pekan Chodoi, Pekan Jenjarom and Telok Panglima Garang); and Kuala Selangor (Pasangan and Pekan Bestari Jaya).

The notice of preparedness was issued to enable all residents, especially in risk areas, to be aware of the possibility of flash floods during that period.

“Comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies. Visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information and updates,” added the statement. - Bernama