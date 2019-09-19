Six stations in Sarawak record very unhealthy API readings

PUTRAJAYA: No stations recorded good air quality status today, according to the Department of Environment (DOE).

In fact, it said six stations in Sarawak recorded a very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 2pm. The stations are in Kuching (267), Samarahan (222), Sri Aman (211), Sarikei (237), Sibu (246) and Mukah (210).

“This is caused by the transboundary haze caused by forest and plantation fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia,” DOE said in a statement here.

Thirty-nine stations recorded unhealthy API readings, while 23 stations recorded a moderate air quality.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.