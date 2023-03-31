Six stations on Ampang-Sri Petaling LRT line closed from April 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Operations of six Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations on the Ampang-Sri Petaling line, involving the Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail, PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul and Sentul Timur stations, will be suspended from Sunday (April 2).

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said this is because the trains used for services between Bandaraya and Sentul Timur stations no longer meet the operational criteria and have to be taken out of service for safety reasons.

“This is following the structural and runway damage near the Bandaraya LRT station, which has resulted in trains not being able to return to the Ampang LRT Depot to undergo maintenance works since Jan 27.

“To meet the needs and facilitate the journey of affected commuters, Rapid Rail will provide free LRT 13 and LRT 14 express bus services from Sunday as an addition to the existing LRT 11 bus service,” it said in a statement yesterday.

It said this will involve 40 buses at a frequency of between 10 and 15 minutes during peak periods, depending on traffic conditions.

In addition, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said that from April 2, the LRT 9 and LRT 10 bus services will also be terminated.

“To facilitate the journey, all bus services will use special bus lanes that are provided. Rapid Rail apologises for any inconvenience faced by commuters. We thank and appreciate our passengers’ patience,” it said. - Bernama