Six students from Cyberjaya referred to MAEPS

PETALING JAYA: Six students from Sekolah Seri Puteri Cyberjaya, where a Covid-19 cluster was detected, have been referred to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) low-risk quarantine centre in Serdang, Selangor, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Selangor health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman reportedly said two teachers were also identified as close contact of the index case.

The two teachers, however, are undergoing quarantine at home.

As of 3 pm today, 946 people comprising 849 students, 59 teachers and 38 staff have been screened. Of this number, 139 have tested positive for Covid-19. This includes 114 students, 15 teachers, and 10 staff.

He also added that the Sepang Health Department and the school are working together to address the matter.