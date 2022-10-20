Six suspected drug peddlers nabbed in Malacca

MALACCA: A general worker was among six men arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs at the local market.

Melaka Tengah District police chief Christopher Patit said the six suspects, aged between 33 and 50, were arrested in three separate raids between 2pm and 7.15pm on Oct 18.

“Police seized 960.7 gms of heroin and 4.40 gms of syabu valued at about RM35,000,“ said Christopher, here today.

He said the six suspects also tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine during urine screening and had previous records of drug-related offences.

“The suspects would be remanded for seven days starting Oct 18, to assist in investigations under Section 39B Section 39A (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture) Act 1988, a Proton Waja car, two motorcycles (Yamaha 125z and Honda RS150) were confiscated, with the total seizure at RM46,000,“ he said. - Bernama