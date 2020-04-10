Six suspected drug traffickers arrested in Kuala Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR: Police arrested six people, believed to family members, and seized various types of drugs, worth RM3.5 million during a raid at a house in Jalan Bagan Pasir, Tanjong Karang, here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Ramli Din said those arrested in the raid, conducted at about 5pm, were three women, with two of them, aged 36 and 40, believed to be sisters. The other was aged 64.

Three others arrested were below the age of 18, he told a media conference, here today.

On the drug seizure, he said, it included 61kg believed to be syabu, in 51 plastic packages which were found in four white sacks, and 11.65 kg of pills, believed to be erimin 5, in four packages.

The police are now looking for a man identified as Azam Mohamad Tasik, with identity card number 900903-01-6577 to assist investigation, he added.

In another development, Ramli said a total of 1,502 individuals had been arrested for drug-related offences at roadblocks mounted nationwide following enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since last March 18 until yesterday.

Of the total, 109 individuals were detained for suspected drug trafficking, he said, adding that the tactic used by the suspects to smuggle the drugs during MCO included using food delivery services, tow trucks and hearses. - Bernama