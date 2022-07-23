Six suspects picked up in rape case: Report

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested six men, including a teenager, for allegedly raping a female student on Monday, NST reports.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the men were picked up in several areas in Ipoh after the victim’s mother lodged a police report.

He said the 16-year-old victim was found in a state of semi-consciousness in a house at Panorama Lapangan Terbang.

Mior Faridalthrash said that the victim was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for medical examination and was later found to have been raped.