KOTA KINABALU: Six Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) staff, who participated in a tabligh gathering at Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 27 to March 1 are on 14 days’ self-quarantine.

UMS in a statement today said the six individuals had undergone health check-ups at the UMS Community Treatment Centre (PRW) or at government hospitals or clinics.

“However, they did not show any symptoms connected to Covid-19, and they are being monitored to ensure that they are healthy before returning to work,” the statement said.

UMS urged its staff and students to always take care of their personal hygiene and health at all times, as well as take the necessary precaution to prevent the risk of diseases especially Covid-19.

The university’s management also urged staff and students who have the symptoms of Covid-19 especially those who just returned to Sabah or visited the Covid-19 prone areas to immediately refer to PRW for health screening, the statement said. — Bernama