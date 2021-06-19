Six vaccination centres to be opened in Perak next month

LARUT: Six vaccination centres (PPV) will be opened in Perak in early July to speed up the inoculation process in the state.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the centers are at the Selama District Council Multipurpose Hall, Gopeng District Council Hall, Inderawati Beruas Hall, Sungai Siput Hall, Felcra Seberang Perak Hall and Merdeka Lenggong Hall.

He said the six PPVs could be giving up to 2,600 shots a day.

“As of June 16, a total of 233,298 people in the state have received their first dose while a total of 138,403 people have been given the second dose,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Sungai Bayor Health Clinic in Selama today.

Mohd Akmal urged residents who did not have smartphones to go to any health clinic, district office or penghulu office to enable them to be registered in the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, he said the outreach programme at the Sungai Bayor Health Clinic had received encouraging response with the registration of 600 people over the past four days. — Bernama