Six-vehicle crash after driver suffers chest pains

BALIK PULAU: An elderly woman who suffered chest pains while behind the wheel ended up straying into the opposite lane, leading to a crash involving six vehicles in an incident along Jalan Balik Pulau here today.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said two people were seriously hurt in the 9 am incident, which involved three cars and three motorcycles.

He said the 59-year-old driver experienced chest pains while driving from Balik Pulau town. Her car strayed into the opposite lane before colliding with a car coming from Simpang Empat.

“Three other motorcyclists could not swerve in time with one of them ending up crashing into another car parked near a restaurant,” he said in a statement today.

Besides the two seriously injured victims, four others were given outpatient treatment at the Balik Pulau Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987. -BERNAMA