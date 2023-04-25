Six victims identified in Kemaman road crash

CHUKAI: Six people who perished in a head-on collision involving two Proton Persona cars at Km153 of Jalan Jerangau-Jabor in Cheneh near here yesterday afternoon have been identified.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said four of them -- Nor Nadia Natasha Abu Bakar, 23; Nur Syafinaz Naura Saiful Azwan, two; Tuan Yah Dollah, 61; and Rosliza Mat Hussin, 38, -- were the passengers of the first Proton Persona car.

He said the driver of the car, Shah Rezzal Zanzalani, 27, and three other passengers namely Wan Muhamad Adam Wan Muhamad Khalil, 11; Wan Alya Farhana Wan Muhamad Khalil, 15; and Nur Syafana Nasha Saiful Azwan, two, were injured.

“The passengers of the second Proton Persona car who died were Abd Halim Ismail, 71, and Alisha Mardhiah Muhammad Ubaidillah Zikri, two. The car driver, Muhammad Ubaidillah Zikri Adnan, 26 and two other passengers Nurul Fatihah Azman, 28, and Zaiton Mohamad, 57, sustained injuries,“ he said in a statement at midnight last night.

Hanyan said in the 5 pm incident, Shah Rezzal who was driving from Bukit Besi, Dungun to Cheneh near here lost control and veered into the opposite lane.

The second Proton Persona car driven by Muhammad Ubaidillah Zikri from Perasing to Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, was unable to avoid the first car and slammed into it.

“Four victims died at the scene while two victims, Alisha Mardhiah and Rosliza, died at Kemaman Hospital,” he said

Hanyan added that the bodies of all the victims were sent to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for further treatment. - Bernama