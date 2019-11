LUMUT: Six Vietnamese nationals, including two men, were arrested in a raid by the Immigration Department at an entertainment outlet here early today.

Perak Immigration director Kamalludin Ismail said the Vietnamese women were believed to be working as guest relations officers (GROs).

He said the raid was the second to be conducted at the premises, with the first about two months ago during which 45 foreign nationals were arrested.

Those detained were taken to the Perak Immigration Department office for further investigation, he added. — Bernama