KANGAR: A six-year-old boy was killed while his uncle and cousin were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car on KM13, Jalan Kangar-Alor Setar in Simpang Empat, here yesterday.

The victim, identified as Irfan Zahran Mohammad Yazid, from Kuala Perlis, died at the scene, while his uncle Rosli Hussin, 45, and Rosli’s son Muhammad Muhaimin, six, of Simpang Empat, suffered serious injuries to the head and leg.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said in the 5.05pm incident the victims were travelling from Kampung Bunga Emas and about to exit into the main road when a Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from the opposite direction rammed into them.

“The driver of Toyota Estima, 20, believed to have lost control of his vehicle and entered the opposite lane before crashing into the victims,” he said here yesterday.

“The body of the victim was taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) for post-mortem while two others are still being treated at the HTF Emergency Unit,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama