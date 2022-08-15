Six-year-old boy found burnt in house fire

KINABATANGAN: A six-year-old boy was found burnt in a house fire in Kampung Perpaduan here early today.

According to a statement issued by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the victim was identified as Mohd Adlinsyah Mohd Adsni. His charred remans were found in a bedroom in the house.

The child’s father, Mohd Adsni Sani, 43, mother Alina Sahari, 41, siblings Mohd Isnain, 12, and three-year-old Mohd Adlisyam, as well as a cousin, Mohd Ishak Hafsham, 15, suffered burns in the fire which occurred at midnight, it said.

Two other occupants in the house, the victim’s grandmother, Minah Kanawi, 77, and another younger brother, Mohd Mikail, escaped the fire.

It said the department received a distress call on the fire at 12.40 am and a team from the Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, which was about 26km away.

The remains of the victim were handed over to the police for further action, while the injured were sent to the Kinabatangan Hospital for treatment. - Bernama