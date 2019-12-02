Six-year-old girl skids and falls into river

KUANTAN: A six-year-old girl is feared drowned after skidding and falling into the river at Kampung Pagar, Penjom in Kuala Lipis, near here today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, known only as Dhia Atila, was believed to have fallen at 10.25am, when attempting to wash her hands from the bank of the river.

‘’It is learnt that the victims and seven buddies had gone to a farm belonging to a father of one of her friends near the river when she and two others fell into the river when washing their hands.

‘’A rubber tapper quickly launched his boat into the river to save the victims after hearing shouts for help. However, he was only able to retrieve two of the children,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Azli said a search and rescue operation (SAR) was being conducted comprising police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and villagers. - Bernama