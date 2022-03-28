$!‘Sizzling’ response to cooking event

SEREMBAN: It was a cooking demo and cooking competition organised by “amateurs” who managed to pull off an almost professional job.

Brainchild of the organising committee chairperson Kathrine Philo, she rounded up some residents of the Murugasu Garden and Ampangan Hill Residents Association for the event called “Cook-away” cooking competition and demo, with even a male going up against four women for the top prize.

“We are just ordinary folk without any experience organising an event but my committee members worked hard to ensure it was a success,“ said Kathrine.

She added that they even contributed in cash and kind to come up with the prizes, food and drinks, goodie bags and door gifts.

“What makes me even more proud is the multi-racial make-up of our committee and cooking contestants,“ she said.