$!‘Sizzling’ response to cooking event

SEREMBAN: It was a cooking demo and cooking competition organised by “amateurs” who managed to pull off an almost professional job.
Brainchild of the organising committee chairperson Kathrine Philo, she rounded up some residents of the Murugasu Garden and Ampangan Hill Residents Association for the event called “Cook-away” cooking competition and demo, with even a male going up against four women for the top prize.
“We are just ordinary folk without any experience organising an event but my committee members worked hard to ensure it was a success,“ said Kathrine.
She added that they even contributed in cash and kind to come up with the prizes, food and drinks, goodie bags and door gifts.
“What makes me even more proud is the multi-racial make-up of our committee and cooking contestants,“ she said.
Kathrine, who is author of a cookbook titled “Katy’s Culinary Kitchen”, was a judge of the cooking competition and also cooked her signature dish, mutton chops, in the cooking demo.
In the cooking competition, Nagula Devi walked away with the top prize of RM100 and various goodies with her “Chicken in Pudina Rice”.
Second place went to Sinadu Habibah for her “Prawn Briyani”.
Andrew Raju, the sole male contestant, surprised everyone with his “Sardine Tumis” and took third place for his efforts.
Two other contestants, Sumimole Abraham and Sharifah Falconer, won consolation prizes.
The event was declared open by Roszita Alias, supervisor of PH Gem Seremban Parliamentary constituency.
The closing ceremony and prize-giving was by Ampangan assemblyman Datuk Dr Mohd Rafie Abdul Malek.
In his speech, Rafie commended the organisers on a job well done.
“It is not often that I am invited to these type of events. I must say I am amazed by the culinary skills of the contestants,“ he added.
Rafie also hoped the residents of Murugasu Garden and Ampangan Hill, one of the oldest residential areas here, will continue to be as united and cooperative.
“Be a beacon of solidarity, unity and tolerance for everyone else,“ he added.