SK Pasir Puteh, SMK Pasir Putih to open tomorrow

JOHOR BARU: Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Puteh and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih, near Pasir Gudang, which were closed last Thursday due to air pollution caused by chemical dumping in Sungai Kimkim is confirmed safe, said Johor Education Department deputy director Azman Adnan.

As such, he said, the schools will open as usual tomorrow and the heads of both schools are to convey the matter to their respective teachers, parents and students.

Azman said he visited both the schools today and found the cleaning process done with the cooperation of various government agencies, the schools’ Parent-teacher Association, private sector and the local community.

“I wish to express my appreciation and thanks to all quarters that have helped to ensure both schools are able to operate as usual,“ he said in a statement here today.

Last Thursday, 1,400 students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih were ordered to vacate their school premises after some students complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting, believed due to inhalation of the gas emitted by the chemical wastes that were dumped into Sungai Kim Kim.

As of today, only three students from SK Pasir Puteh and seven from SMK Pasir Putih are still at Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama