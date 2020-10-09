SK Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) ordered to close until Oct 16

PUTRAJAYA: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) has been ordered to close for eight days starting today until Oct 16.

A check by Bernama found that a red notice of closure has been displayed at both entrances of the school.

The notice, which was signed by the Environmental Health Officer of the Putrajaya Health Office, Abu Bakar Banchik as the authorised officer, stated that the school was closed on the grounds that it was in a condition that may lead to the outbreak or spread of an infectious disease.

However, Bernama’s multiple attempts to seek clarification from the Education Ministry and the school administrator were to no avail.

Earlier, a photo of the closure notice hanging on the school gate went viral on WhatsApp.

The notice stated: “In carrying out the duties under paragraph 18(1)(f), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, I, as the authorised officer, hereby order the closure of the whole premises of: Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya 8 (1).”

On Oct 2, it was reported that two classes in the school were closed for 14 days due to Covid-19 infection. — Bernama