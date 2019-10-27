SK Sungai Lembing receives book contribution from MCMM, National Library

KUANTAN: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s Resource Centre, in collaboration with the National Library, contributed 584 books of various titles to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lembing, here, to enhance the reading habit of students at the school.

Chief Librarian at the Resource Centre of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, Hashimah Mohd Yusof said it was also aimed at increasing the literacy and digital literacy of students from less affordable families in the rural areas.

“The Ministry of Education also calls on resource centers or libraries in all ministries, departments and agencies to help make Malaysia a reading country,“ she told Bernama at the ‘Kasih: Books4U’ programme at SK Sungai Lembing yesterday.

The programme was also carried out with the cooperation of the Information Department and the Malaysian National News Agency’s ‘Baca Bersama Bernama’ or 3B (Read With Bernama) programme.

The books contributed to the school under the programme were by publishers Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), Malaysian Institute of Translation & Books (ITBM), Karangkraf Group, Kadokawa Gempakstarz, Jendela Informasi, Essjay Marketing and Farana Books Resources.

Meanwhile, headmaster of the school, Mohd Shari Muda, in thanking the various parties for the book contributions, said reading corners will be set up, including at the canteen and parents’ waiting area, to encourage students to read.

“This will provide suitable locations for students to spend their free time, especially during break and while waiting for their parents to come pick them up after school,” he added. - Bernama