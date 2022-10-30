SK Ukay Sungai Sering expected to be completed in 2025: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ukay Sungai Sering, Bukit Antarabangsa here, is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2025, said Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the school project, approved in the 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP), would be able to accommodate about 1,000 students.

“Alhamdulillah, the matter related to the five acres of land has been completed, and the contractor will start working on the site (school) at the end of next year. We expect it to be completed at the end of 2025.

“This school will have 30 classes, where each class can accommodate at least 35 students, and for the cost for now we cannot inform yet,” he told reporters after attending the Education Transformation Together with the Community dialogue, at Dewan Ukay Perdana here today.

Also present, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Gombak Member of Parliament.

Radzi said that the construction of the new school is in anticipation of the density of the local population in the future.

“We at the MOE (Ministry of Education) realise that there is a need to complete the school immediately, due to the difficulty for parents in this area in sending their children to the existing school due to the location, which is quite a distance, apart from having to cross the highway.

“...and the existing schools around this area are also close to meeting their optimal capacity. We hope that when SK Ukay Sungai Sering is completed, it will be able to accommodate new students, in addition to providing school facilities to the local community,” he said. - Bernama