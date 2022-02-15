Skeletal remains found, believed of missing octogenarian

MELAKA: Human skeletal remains were discovered in an open field in Jalan Tengkera here, believed to be that of an octogenarian who was reported missing on Jan 31.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Christopher Patit, said his team received a report about the discovery by a tyre shop employee at about 6 pm yesterday.

“A team from the Melaka Tengah Criminal Investigation Department and D9 (Special Investigation Division), who were at the scene, found the victim’s identity card in a trouser pocket near the skeletal remains.

“A check found that an 87-year-old, whose address was at Taman Kota Laksamana, Seksyen 2, had been reported missing and had not returned home since,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the initial investigations found that the victim lived alone, as well as suffering from memory lapses due to age.

Based on the report lodged by a relative, the victim was believed to have been walking not far from his house when the incident happened, he said.

“There is a possibility that the victim had fallen in a bush area in the open field, next to a hotel, and died at the scene.

“The forensic team from the Melaka contingent police headquarters (IPK) sent the skeletal remains to the Melaka Hospital’s forensic department for further investigation.

He added that the case has been classified as sudden death as the initial investigation found no criminal elements. - Bernama