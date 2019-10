JOHOR BARU: The skeletal remains of an elderly woman, believed to have died six months ago, were found in the bathroom of her home in Taman Centry Garden, here, on Saturday.

South Johor Baru Police Chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the skeleton of the woman, identified as Hooi Mee Mee, 78, was found by a real estate agent at 2.35pm on Oct 5.

He said the real estate agent was believed to have gone to the house to inform the woman (the deceased) that the house owner wanted to sell the house.

When the agent did not receive any response to his call, he opened the door to check before finding the skeleton in a bathroom in the house, he said.

The housing agent immediately called the police, who identified the woman.

“Following the discovery, police investigation found no trace of criminal element because no signs of physical injury was found after examining the bones of the deceased woman. There weren’t any weapons found at the scene as well,” he said in a statement, here today.

Shahurinain said the skeletal remains had been taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased woman’s family was being tracked for investigation purposes and to claim the remains, he added.

According to him, the case has been classified as a sudden death. — Bernama