Skills passport to facilitate job seekers, industry: Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: An employment portal complete with artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be introduced to facilitate job seekers, especially young people, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said the portal, to be known as skills passport, would be simpler and more efficient as it would straight away match job seekers’ criteria with the related organisations in the market.

He said the presence of a portal that is compatible with the work ecosystem would help the government in its bid to solve the problem of unemployment among youths in the country.

“The industry will also win (a win-win situation) because they do not have to look for talented youngsters or filter the applications manually.

“This is because the skills passport will tell the employers about each individual’s credibility and marketability as well as whether he or she can be absorbed into the relevant industry market,“ he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Smart Trends International and Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) here today.

Smart Trends International is an international consultancy firm specialising in business transformation and human capital solutions.

The MoU was signed by MRCB managing director Mohd Imran Tan Sri Mohamed Salim and Smart Trends International chairman/group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Emmanuel Benson.

Syed Saddiq said the government was committed to provide more quality and high-impact job opportunities to address the unemployment rate among young Malaysians, which was three times higher than the 10.8% national unemployment rate recorded in 2017.

Asked about Pakatan Harapan’s chances in the Rantau state by-election, Syed Saddiq said the government should never take its performance lightly and be contented, but to work harder to serve the people.

“Before thinking of opportunity, think how best can we serve the people better. When we serve better, Insya Allah our chances will be brighter,“ he added. — Bernama