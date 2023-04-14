Skip Stop Express DSO1 route to be made permanent for Ampang corridor: Rapid Bus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Skip Stop Express DS01 route being undertaken as proof of concept (POC) will be made a permanent Rapid KL bus service route starting Monday (April 17).

The DS01 route is a bus service in the Ampang corridor from the Ampang Light Rail Transit (LRT) station to Ampang Park and Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), which has shorter journeys and fewer stops.

Rapid Bus chief operating officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said the service is an initiative introduced to reduce traffic congestion around the city centre.

“It meets the passengers’ main criteria, which are limited stops and a 15-minute shorter travel time, which is equivalent to 50 per cent of the total travel time.

“With this service, first-last mile connectivity can be improved for public transport users from the communities of Bukit Indah, Bandar Baru Ampang, Taman Dagang, Mulia Jaya, Lembah Jaya and Pandan Indah,” he said in a statement today.

Ku Jamil said the service has recorded a very encouraging number of passengers since it started operating on May 16, 2022, which is 54,000, with an average of 400 passengers daily.

“The RM1.10 fare offered is reasonable compared to driving your own vehicle. Passengers can pay the fare using the My50 Unlimited Travel Pass or Touch n’ Go card.

“Those who drive private vehicles can use the Park & Ride parking space at the Ampang LRT before continuing their journey using the bus service,” he said.

The Skip Stop Xpress service operates from Monday to Friday between 6.30 am and 10 am and from 4.30 pm to 7 pm. - Bernama