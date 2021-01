KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20: The Malaysian Cooperative Commission’s (SKM) premises at Changkat Semantan, Bukit Damansara here, is closed for three days from today until Friday (Jan 22).

The commission, in a statement today, said the temporary closure, to facilitate sanitation process and implementation of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, affected operations of its headquarters and the Federal Territory branch office

For any inquiries and further information, please contact SKM call centre through the Whatsapp Hotline at 019-2445339 or email to webmaster@skm.gov.my, it said.- Bernama