SKM to develop anti-corruption plan, to eradicate graft practices in organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) has developed the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) for the year 2023-2025 as an effort to combat corruption, misappropriation and abuse of power in organisations.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick who described the plan as important said it reflected the commitment of SKM personnel to improving governance and integrity.

“It (OACP) is important because we need to focus on good governance and management of ministries and agencies by rejecting the elements of corruption in our efforts to provide the best for the people,“ he said after the 2023 Cooperative Aidilfitri celebration, here today.

Meanwhile, he said according to SKM’s statistics, the total revenue of the cooperative movement across the country increased to RM45.50 billion last year with accumulated shares and fees amounting to RM16.99 billion.

Ewon said it increased compared to the year before which recorded a revenue of RM37.89 billion in 2021 and RM41.45 billion in 2020.

“As of 31 December 2022, a total of 15,316 cooperatives have been registered under SKM with a total membership of 7.31 million across the country. This shows great support for our cooperatives,“ he said. - Bernama