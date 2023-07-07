SKSSR: Civil servants urged to make contributions for wives

KUALA TERENGGANU: Civil servants are urged to contribute to the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) on behalf of their wives for their protection against domestic accidents while managing the household.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said that was one of the methods that could be used to increase the number of people covered by the scheme.

“Public awareness of the scheme is still low...our target is to have 500,000 contributors this year, and we have about six months to achieve it.

“The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is taking all initiatives to raise awareness (of the scheme) among housewives and husbands, as well as for civil servants (to contribute),” he told reporters after officiating the Myfuturejobs and SKSSR 2023 Career Carnival, here today.

According to Sivakumar, as of July 2, SKSSR had protected a total of 178,710 housewives nationwide.

Sivakumar said that the number was still low, even though SKSSR provides various protection benefits and the contribution rate is lower than that of other insurance schemes.

He also said that the ministry will hold discussions with the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) to find the best method to implement the payment of contributions involving civil servants.

Sivakumar added that since the SKSSR was first implemented on Dec 1 last year, a total of RM350,000 in benefits has been paid out to contributing housewives, involving 145 cases nationwide.

The scheme provides protection against domestic injury and invalidity for contributing housewives.

Those suffering domestic injuries will be eligible for medical and permanent disability benefits, facilities for physical or vocational rehabilitation and dialysis, funeral expenses and survivors’ pension.

Under the scheme, housewives aged below 55 only need to pay a contribution of RM120 per year in advance to receive 12 consecutive months of coverage. -Bernama