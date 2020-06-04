Skype links Kelantan Prison inmates with loved ones during MCO

KOTA BHARU: Communication application ‘Skype’ has become the new normal bridge to connect prisoners at Kelantan prisons with their loved ones since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March.

Kelantan Prison director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Mat Yaacob said the prison is using the application at the Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre and the Desa Pahlawan Camp Re-Integration Centre to replace the physical face-to-face meeting conducted in prison.

“The approach is seen as more effective and better to connect prisoners with their families and ensure we adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison after carrying out an inspection of online meetings between prisoners and their families, which was also attended by Pengkalan Chepa Prison director, Senior Assistant Commissioner, Wan Sani Ab Latiff.

Commenting further, Mat said each prisoner is given 45 minutes for each Skype session with the family and the effort is dependent on the quality of internet access used by both parties.

However, the cyber meeting has its challenges especially when the prisoner’s family did not have internet access or devices.

“The prison is still providing its other initiative via Myphone and wartel to enable prisoners keep in touch with the families.

“On the overall, we have 10 telephones for this method in the state and two devices for each block especially for families with internet line problem,” he said

Mat said the initiative could assist in rehabilitating the spirit of prisoners to continue treatment and rehabilitation in prison.

Meanwhile, a prisoner known as Abu in his 30’s, who was in jail for gang robbery, said the Skype application is something different and facilitate both sides to express their longings and to communicate with their families even during MCO.

“I have been in prison since 2009 and is not familiar with this sophisticated technology. But we are grateful that with this application, I am able to talk to my father and siblings in Kuala Lumpur,” he added. - Bernama