‘Slapping’ coach to be probed despite apology

PETALING JAYA: Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the volleyball coach who slapped two of his teenage players is still subject to investigation despite his earlier apology and one of the player’s parents forgiving him.

The Segambut MP in her Twitter post recently that the sports and youth ministry’s ‘independent investigation’ on the issue is still ongoing.

“The team has posted on Twitter. The parents and Malacca Exco (V.P. Shanmugam) have spoken but the ministry will continue our independent investigation because this is not about one coach or two players but a precedent we are setting for the next generation in sports,” she said

Hannah added that the Sports and Youth Ministry will be working together with the Education Ministry to tackle the situation at hand.

“Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and I are on this together,” she concluded in her post.

The Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) had announced earlier in a statement that they have suspended the coach temporarily and his fate will be decided once their investigation is over.

Meanwhile, one of the player’s father has forgiven the coach and still insists on having the coach train his child as he still believes in his skill and dedication to help his daughter’s team win tournaments.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman, V.P. Shanmugam said the suspension was necessary as the coach was elected to lead the team by Mava.